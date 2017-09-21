Play

As expected, Reid (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's tilt against the Rams.

Reid has been unable to practice all week, so this designation comes as no surprise. Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated earlier in the week his status for the foreseeable future could be up in the air, so the 25-year-old should be looked at as week-to-week right now.

