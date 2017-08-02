Reid (ankle) will take part in individual drills Wednesday, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While it would be great to see him back without any limitations, it's certainly encouraging to see him practicing in some capacity. Reid is expected to be a catalyst for the San Francisco defense and his health will play a big part in his ability to do so.

