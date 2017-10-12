Reid (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Redskins, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Reid is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game if he can't play Sunday. The fact that he's practicing is a good sign, though, and if he returns, expect him to fill back into his full-time role at strong safety. Through the first two weeks, he notched 12 tackles (eight solo).