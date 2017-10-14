Play

Reid (knee) remained limited at Friday's practice, and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Redskins.

Reid, who has been sideline since Week 2, is looking like a game-time decision for Week 6. Jaquiski Tartt figures to continue seeing an increased workload in the secondary if Reid is unable to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...