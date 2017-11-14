Reid racked up eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants.

Reid got the start at strong safety in place of Jaquiski Tartt (forearm) as expected. The veteran was on the field for all 66 of the team's defensive snaps, and finished only behind Reuben Foster in terms of tackle totals. Now that Reid is back at his natural position of strong safety, he should resume being a solid source of tackles in IDP formats when the 49ers return from their bye week.