49ers' Eric Reid: Returns to starting safety
Reid played all 77 of the 49ers' defensive snaps at safety Sunday, finishing with four tackles (two solo) and an interception in a 20-10 loss to Arizona.
San Francisco's project of moving Reid to linebacker lasted just under two weeks after he was forced back to the secondary following Jimmie Ward's placement on IR. The team lost another starting safety for the year in Jaquiski Tartt (wrist) on Sunday, so the veteran appears set to finish out the year at his natural position. Reid's first interception of the season saved what would have been a vanilla IDP performance, but fantasy owners can expect slightly increased tackle totals now that his role and playing time are etched in stone moving forward.
