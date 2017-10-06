49ers' Eric Reid: Ruled out for Week 5
Reid (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Reid has remained out of practice since he suffered the injury in Week 2, and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, seems optimistic that Reid could return to practice next week and potentially play in Week 6's contest with the Redskins.
