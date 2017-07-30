Reid suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Reid reportedly tweaked the ankle early on during Sunday's practice and tried to return, but ultimately limped off the field again. While coach Kyle Shanahan was unable to provide any clarification on the severity, Reid is likely headed for additional testing on Sunday evening, which should give us a better indication of how much time he could miss.

