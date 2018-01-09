Reid tallied 67 tackles (53 solo) along with a pair of interceptions through 13 games this season.

While the totals look like just another consistent year from the veteran, it was anything but. The 49ers' new regime had phased out veteran NaVorro Bowman, and appeared to be doing the same to Reid when they didn't give him his starting safety job back upon return from a minor knee injury. Instead, he was moved to outside linebacker in order to remain on the field, an adjustment that Reid stated his displeasure for, but made anyways. Then Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt both got shut down due to injuries of their own, so the 26-year-old ended up getting his starting strong safety job back after all, albeit in a slightly awkward and forced scenario. That treatment may affect Reid's judgement on whether or not he will return to the 49ers when he hits free agency this offseason. Wherever he lands, Reid has proven to be a solid source of tackles so long as he is a starting safety in the NFL.