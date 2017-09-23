49ers' Eric Reid: Unlikely to return Week 4
Reid (knee) is not nearing a return, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Reid is unlikely to return against the Cardinals in Week 4. There is no clear timetable for his return, but Shanahan also indicated that Reid is further behind Reuben Foster (ankle) in his recovery, who's status for the Arizona game will depend on next week's practices.
