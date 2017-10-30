Reid played 33 of 70 defensive snaps Sunday, finishing with three tackles (all solo) in a loss to the Eagles.

The converted safety split snaps almost evenly with Ray-Ray Armstrong (36 snaps) at outside linebacker, rendering both players useless in IDP formats. We will have to see how long the 49ers continue the Reid linebacker project after losing starting free safety Jimmie Ward to a broken arm Sunday. San Francisco ran a safety combo of Reid and Jaquiski Tartt in Ward's absence this preseason, so there is a chance that they could revert back to that configuration if Ward misses an extended period as expected.