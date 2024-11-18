Saubert (illness) recorded one reception for seven yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

The 49ers ruled George Kittle (hamstring) inactive prior to Sunday's kickoff, opening the door for Saubert to fill in as the starting tight end. The veteran backup had to overcome an illness himself in order to suit up against the Seahawks. Saubert got through the contest without issue, but he was unable to replicate the kind of numbers we have come to expect from his star teammate. Kittle's targets are usually dispersed to other skill positions when he sidelined, leaving little fantasy potential for Saubert in spot-starts.