Saubert signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Monday.

Over the course of nine regular-season games for the Texans in 2023, Saubert (who before that suited up for one contest with the Cowboys) caught all three of his targets for 12 yards. With San Francisco, Saubert will work in a depth role behind George Kittle, and in that capacity it's unlikely he'll see enough targets in 2024 to merit fantasy consideration.