The 49ers promoted Harris to their active roster Saturday.

Just a few days after Harris signed with San Francisco's practice squad, Harris is in line to make his first appearance in 2023. The veteran safety's most recent in-game action came in 2022 with the Falcons, when he appeared in 14 games and logged 13 total tackles. Expect Harris to potentially serve as a depth piece in the 49ers' secondary in Sunday's contest.