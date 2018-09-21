49ers' Erik Magnuson: Off injury report
Magnuson (hamstring) is not present on the 49ers' injury report for Week 3.
Magnuson sat out the first two games of the season with the hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason. The 24-year-old was ruled out six to eight weeks when he was examined Aug. 19, so he is ahead of schedule in his recovery.
