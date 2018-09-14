49ers' Erik Magnuson: Out for Sunday's game
Magnuson (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Lions, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Magnuson continues to nurse a hamstring injury he suffered in the second preseason game. A realistic time frame would bring him back in October.
