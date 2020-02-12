49ers' Ethan Westbrooks: Joining San Francisco
Westbrooks signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Westbrooks didn't see any regular-season action in 2019 after getting cut by the Raiders last August, but he'll now get another chance to compete for a depth role in San Francisco throughout the offseason. The 29-year-old most recently suited up for the Rams in 2018, notching eight tackles (five solo), one sack and one pass breakup in 16 games that season.
