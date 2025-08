Anderson (knee) did not practice Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic last year and appeared in 12 regular-season contests as a rookie, finishing with 24 tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's competing for a role along the interior of the Niners' defensive line.