Anderson (knee) played 27 snaps (25 on offense, two on special teams) but did not otherwise appear in the box score in the 49ers' 22-19 preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday.

Anderson had been working through a knee contusion but was cleared to play in Saturday's exhibition contest. He is competing for a depth spot on the 49ers' roster as a depth defensive tackle after appearing in 12 regular-season games for San Francisco in 2024, finishing with 24 tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.