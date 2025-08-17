default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Anderson (knee) played 27 snaps (25 on offense, two on special teams) but did not otherwise appear in the box score in the 49ers' 22-19 preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday.

Anderson had been working through a knee contusion but was cleared to play in Saturday's exhibition contest. He is competing for a depth spot on the 49ers' roster as a depth defensive tackle after appearing in 12 regular-season games for San Francisco in 2024, finishing with 24 tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

More News