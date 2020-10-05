site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Ezekiel Ansah: Biceps tear confirmed
RotoWire Staff
Ansah has officially been diagnosed with a biceps tear, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
This injury will presumably end Ansah's 2020 season. The 49ers are already struggling with depth on the edge, as Nick Bosa (knee) is out for the season and Dee Ford (neck) is on IR.
