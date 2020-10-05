site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Ezekiel Ansah: Ruled out with arm injury
Ansah (arm) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Ansah joins a long list of 49ers injuries on both sides of the ball. He'll hope to heal up in time to play against the Dolphins in Week 5.
