Ansah will sign with the 49ers this week, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

This deal is all but finalized, as Ansah just needs to pass the COVID-19 protocols to officially sign with the team. Ansah worked out with the 49ers twice over the last two months, and now the team desperately needs depth at DE following news that Nick Bosa likely tore his ACL and is done for the year. Ansah likely won't be a starter right away after recording just 2.5 sacks over 11 games with the Seahawks last year, but he's in line for a decent workload nonetheless.