Moreau (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday's 30-9 loss to Denver, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Moreau is dealing with an undisclosed injury, which forced him to sit out the team's preseason opener against the Broncos. It's unclear if the cornerback is dealing with a significant injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan did not mention his name while rattling off players Sunday that could return to action in the team's matchup with Las Vegas on Saturday.