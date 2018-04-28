49ers' Fred Warner: 49ers select in third round
The 49ers selected Warner in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 70th overall.
Warner (6-foot-3, 236 pounds) wasn't regarded as a high-upside linebacker going into the draft, but his prospect profile is full of promising indicators. He was a consistently disruptive presence as a three-year starter at BYU, and he quietly put forth one of the stronger combine showings at linebacker this year. He posted a 4.64-second 40, 38.5-inch vertical, and 6.9-second three-cone, giving reason to believe he'll turn into a three-down defender in time. With Reuben Foster's standing uncertain, Warner might need to contribute big snaps as a rookie.
