Warner was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radioreports.
The 49ers still have some injury concerns on offense, but this was the only lingering issue of import on the defensive side. Warner hasn't missed a start since the Niners made him a third-round pick in 2018, piling up 242 tackles (174 solo), 15 pass defenses, four forced fumbles, three sacks and an interception over 32 games and 2,045 defensive snaps. His three-down role and strong work in pass coverage could lead to a big stat line Week 1 against the uptempo Arizona offense.