Warner recorded 11 tackles, an interception and a defensive touchdown in the team's Week 16 win over the Rams.

Warner consistently got to the ball carrier, recording double-digit tackles for the fifth time in his last seven games. However, his biggest impact came with 55 seconds remaining in the first half when he picked off a Jared Goff swing pass intended for Malcolm Brown and returned it for a touchdown. The interception was the first of Warner's career, and he'll seek to finish the regular season on a strong note in the team's Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks.