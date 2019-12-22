49ers' Fred Warner: Big role in win
Warner recorded 11 tackles, an interception and a defensive touchdown in the team's Week 16 win over the Rams.
Warner consistently got to the ball carrier, recording double-digit tackles for the fifth time in his last seven games. However, his biggest impact came with 55 seconds remaining in the first half when he picked off a Jared Goff swing pass intended for Malcolm Brown and returned it for a touchdown. The interception was the first of Warner's career, and he'll seek to finish the regular season on a strong note in the team's Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...