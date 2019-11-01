Warner notched nine tackles (four solo) and one defended pass during Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals.

Warner matched his season-high mark for tackles during Thursday Night Football, and he led the 49ers' defense in that category. The 2018 third-round pick is having a solid sophomore season, and he has a tantalizing matchup against Seattle's offense on deck Week 10.

