49ers' Fred Warner: Breaks century mark again
Warner finished the regular season with 118 tackles (89 solo), three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception over 16 games.
Warner retained his role as the 49ers' Mike linebacker and defensive play-caller despite the addition of Kwon Alexander this past offseason. The sophomore was more than ready for the prominent role, as he broke the century mark in tackles again while improving over his rookie campaign in nearly every other statistical category. Given his sustained success in 2019, Warner should remain the leader of this young linebacking corps and provide strong IDP value next season.
