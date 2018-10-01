49ers' Fred Warner: Continues to rack up tackles
Warner finished with 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
Warner's 10 tackles were a game high, and he has now recorded double-digit tackles in all four games this season. The third-round draft pick has been a revelation for the 49ers, and he should continue to be an IDP force while serving as the club's Mike linebacker.
