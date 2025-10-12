Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Sunday's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers that Warner will undergo season-ending surgery on his right ankle, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Warner was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's game. Further tests revealed that the veteran linebacker dislocated and broke his right ankle, and he will undergo surgery to repair the injuries and be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 campaign. Warner logged one tackle prior to his exit, and the 2018 third-rounder's season will end with him accumulating 51 tackles (28 solo), three pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over six games. The 49ers will turn to Tatum Bethune and Curtis Robinson to fill in the gap at linebacker left by Warner. Rookie third-rounder Nick Martin has been a healthy scratch for each of the first six games of the regular season, but he could be active and make his NFL debut in San Francisco's Week 7 clash against Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 19.