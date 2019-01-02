49ers' Fred Warner: Ends strong first year on high note
Warner wrapped up 14 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.
Warner led the 49ers in tackles, a feat he has accomplished with regularity this season. Initially drafted to complement Reuben Foster as a part of a young, talented linebacking corp, the rookie ended up taking over the latter's Mike position due to Foster's off-field issues. Warner finishes his impressive rookie campaign with 124 tackles (85 solo), which should put him square on the map for IDP owners in 2019.
