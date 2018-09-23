Warner will start at middle linebacker for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Warner will be flanked by Reuben Foster and Malcolm Smith. This is a huge step for the rookie third-round pick, and it's well-deserved, as he racked up 22 tackles (19 solo) and one pass breakup through the first two games. Although it's early, those numbers provide a solid base for IDP settings.

More News
Our Latest Stories