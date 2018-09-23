49ers' Fred Warner: Gets starting nod Sunday
Warner will start at middle linebacker for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Warner will be flanked by Reuben Foster and Malcolm Smith. This is a huge step for the rookie third-round pick, and it's well-deserved, as he racked up 22 tackles (19 solo) and one pass breakup through the first two games. Although it's early, those numbers provide a solid base for IDP settings.
