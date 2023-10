Warner had seven tackles (three solo), one pass defensed and one interception during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Browns.

Warner has recorded an interception in back-to-back games, and he returned to a 100 percent snap share versus Chicago after playing less than 80 percent Weeks 4 and 5. The star linebacker remains an elite IDP asset heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.