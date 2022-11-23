Warner recorded six tackles (five solo), including one sack, during Monday's 38-10 win over the Cardinals.

While Warner accumulated an overall modest outing by his standards, he logged his first solo sack of the season by bringing down Arizona signal-caller Colt McCoy for a one-yard loss in the second quarter. The All-Pro linebacker also did not play every defensive snap for just the second time this season, as the 49ers took a commanding 31-10 lead into the fourth quarter. Warner now has 75 tackles, two sacks and six passes defended over 10 games in 2022, and he'll look to fill the stat sheet against New Orleans' flawed offense this coming Sunday.