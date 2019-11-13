49ers' Fred Warner: Has huge day in loss
Warner tallied 10 tackles (nine solo), two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in Monday night's loss to the Seahawks.
The sacks were the first in his 25 career games. The 22-year-old now has 19 tackles over the last two weeks and 58 on the season.
