Warner recorded 11 tackles (all solo) with a sack in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay.

Warner was all over the field Sunday, showing his sideline-to-sideline quickness and setting a new season high in solo tackles after recording 12 total tackles last week. The second-year linebacker has taken over as the defensive midfield leader since Kwon Alexander's placement on IR earlier this season.

