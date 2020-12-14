Coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will know more about Warner's shoulder and neck injuries by Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old linebacker sustained a stinger during Sunday's loss to Washington after logging five tackles over 33 defensive snaps, and he proved unable to return to the contest following his early third-quarter exit. If the injury is severe enough to hold Warner out Week 15 against the Cowboys, Azeez Al-Shaair would be in line for his fourth start of the season.