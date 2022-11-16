Warner recorded three passes defended and seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

Warner logged a season high in pass deflections to go along with a team high in tackles against the Chargers. The 2020 All-Pro has been highly regarded for his proficiency in pass coverage, but this performance would be impressive even by cornerback standards. Warner now has 69 tackles (41 solo), one sack and six passes defended over nine games, and he'll continue to play a starring role against Arizona on Monday Night Football in Week 11.