Warner wrapped up eight tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.

The Seahawks ran the ball 29 times, allowing Warner to post a solid tackle total in defeat. The 2018 third-round pick has been thrown into the fire as the 49ers' top linebacker following Reuben Foster's release, and he has responded well with 92 tackles through 12 contests. Warner will look to hit the century mark in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.