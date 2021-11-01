Warner recorded eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defense in Sunday's 33-22 win over the Bears.

Warner was on the field for 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the sixth week in a row, turning in another solid tackling performance. The All-Pro linebacker hasn't provided many auxiliary stats this season, but he has been consistent in the tackle category with 61 (40 solo) through seven games. The 49ers will need to rely on Warner heavily against the Cardinals' high-octane offense in Week 9.