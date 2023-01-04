Warner recorded 12 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Raiders.
Warner recorded a team-high 12 stops, marking his fourth outing of the season with double-digit tackles. Across 16 appearances, the fifth-year linebacker has totaled 122 tackles, 10 pass defenses, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He needs 15 tackles and one sack in Week 18 to tie his career-high marks in those categories.
