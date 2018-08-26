Warner (chest) started at middle linebacker and recorded five tackles (three solo) in Saturday's preseason loss to Indianapolis.

Warner had been nursing a chest injury this preseason, and not only did he start in his preseason debut, but he also is expected to start at middle linebacker for the first two weeks of the regular season in place of Reuben Foster (suspension), according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The rookie should immediately become a short-term IDP asset on tackle potential alone if this scenario holds. Warner may stick in the starting lineup even after Foster returns following the trade of projected starting outside linebacker, Eli Harold, to the Lions earlier this week.