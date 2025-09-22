Warner tallied 11 total tackles (five solo) and two passes defended during Sunday's 16-15 win over the Cardinals.

Warner has led the 49ers' defense in total tackles in each of the team's first three games this year, bringing his season total to 30 stops. The veteran continues to prove why he's the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker, as he's also accumulated three passes defended and a forced fumble this season, showcasing his all-around impact. Expect Warner to remain the 49ers' defensive signal-caller in Week 4, when the Jaguars travel to San Francisco.