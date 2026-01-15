Warner (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Warner is not expected to return by Saturday for the Divisional Round against the Seahawks, but his activity at practice is an encouraging sign for his future availability if the 49ers manage to advance. With that said, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, Warner said Wednesday that "we're taking it day by day," suggesting there is an outside chance he could play Saturday. For now, Garret Wallow and veteran Eric Kendricks remain San Francisco's top healthy options at linebacker.