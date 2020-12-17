Warner (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Waner suffered a stinger in Sunday's loss to Washington, and as evidenced by this news, the injury doesn't appear to be severe. The BYU product will likely need to continue to practice if he wants to play in Week 15, so his practice availability throughout the week will paint a better picture of his chances to suit up. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Azeez Al-Shaair would be in line for the start at middle linebacker.