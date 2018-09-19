49ers' Fred Warner: May not start Sunday
Warner may not start against the Chiefs on Sunday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With Reuben Foster trending towards playing on Sunday, Warner's starting position seems unsteady despite recording double-digit tackles in the first two games of the regular season. It's possible that San Francisco elects to move Warner to an outside linebacker role after Foster returns.
