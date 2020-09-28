Warner recorded seven tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 36-9 win over the Giants.

Warner didn't post the gaudy tackle totals we saw over his first two contests, which was due in large part to the 49ers dominating the time of possession game (39:44 to 20:16). The 23-year-old did intercept his first pass of the season, which helped alleviate the below-average tackle total. Expect Warner to be atop the tackle sheet yet again when the Eagles come to town for Sunday Night Football in Week 4.