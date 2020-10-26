Warner recorded seven tackles (three solo) and intercepted his second pass of the season in Sunday's 33-6 win over the Patriots.

The 49ers' defense has been ravaged by injuries this season, but they were in vintage 2019 form Sunday, and Warner played a large role in the stellar performance. The 23-year-old leads the team with 57 tackles, and he already set a new career high with two interceptions through seven games. Warner remains a solid IDP option heading into a huge division matchup against Seattle on Sunday.