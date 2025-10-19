The 49ers placed Warner (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Warner underwent surgery to address the right dislocated and fractured ankle that he sustained during the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers. He'll be sidelined for the rest of the season, so the veteran linebacker will focus on his rehab and recovery while working toward being fully healthy for the start of the 2026 campaign. Tatum Bethune is in line to take over starting duties at linebacker in Warner's absence.