Warner tallied eight total tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

The BYU product led the 49ers' defense in total tackles in his first game since signing a three-year, $63 million dollar extension to remain in San Francisco back in May. Warner has consistently been one of the NFL's best defenders since entering the league, recording 131 total tackles, seven passes defended, including two interceptions, and four forced fumbles across 17 games in 2024. He's expected to remain the 49ers' defensive signal caller as the team travels to New Orleans in Week 2.